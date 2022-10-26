Nominations wanted for Derrytrasna Pastoral Care Awards

The Department of Education, in partnership with the Public Health Agency, is seeking examples of outstanding pastoral care in schools.

The Derrytrasna Pastoral Care Award provides recognition to school communities that have demonstrated exceptional co-operative effort in supporting the pastoral care of pupils. Schools that go above and beyond to make a real difference to their pupils' lives.

The award is named after St Mary’s Primary School in Derrytrasna, the school whose exceptional pastoral care for a terminally ill pupil inspired the award.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “The importance of excellent pastoral care cannot be underestimated particularly in light of the challenges our young people face today, both in terms of their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

“Outstanding pastoral care is more than the everyday support offered by schools. It is about a level and quality of care over and above what is expected, and it is important that we acknowledge and celebrate such work."

The Covid–19 pandemic meant the award had been suspended for two years. As a result, the relaunched Award will cover the period September 2019 – June 2022.

Encouraging nominations, the Minister concluded: “I would encourage communities to nominate their schools to demonstrate the value they place in the extraordinary help and support they provide to children and young people.”

Maurice Meehan, Public Health Agency, said: “The Public Health Agency is delighted to be involved with the Derrytrasna Pastoral Care Awards. Good pastoral care is integral to supporting pupils in terms of their personal and social development, including mental and emotional wellbeing, educational attainment and supports future positive life outcomes.”

Nominations should be made by no later than 16 December 2022 using the nomination form available at: Derrytrasna Pastoral Care Award