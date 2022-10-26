O'Dowd launches £750,000 living spaces and places fund

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has launched a second £750,000 Living Places and Spaces Fund.

The fund will open for applications on 9 November 2022 and is being administered in partnership with the National Lottery Community Fund.

The aim of the Fund is to support local communities to create more sustainable and resilient community spaces which not only improve the environment but increase awareness of the benefits of blue green infrastructure.

Capital grants from £1,000 up to £10,000 will be provided for eligible projects up to a maximum total of £750,000 for the overall scheme.

John O’Dowd said: “There is a growing awareness of our collective responsibility to address the climate crisis and the need to work together to save our environment. The aim of the Living Places and Spaces Fund is to give local communities the power and the funding to make their own local changes to improve and protect their environment.

"Similar to the first fund, which provided 107 grants, to develop eco gardens; the planting of native trees and wildflowers to encourage biodiversity and pollinators, I am delighted to be putting in place a further £750,000. I encourage community and voluntary groups, schools and charities to apply when the fund opens for applications on 9 November.”

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Department for Infrastructure to reopen this programme to support communities across Northern Ireland to create greener, safer and more sustainable local spaces. The 107 awards made in the previous round of funding really benefitted local communities across Northern Ireland and I have no doubt we will see some great community-led ideas coming through for this round of funding.”

More information about the fund and when it will open is available here: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/living-places-and-spaces