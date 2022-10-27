Lord Mayor launches Enterprise Week programme

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield has launched this year’s Enterprise Week programme aimed at supporting the resilience and growth of local businesses.

Enterprise Week, which will run from Monday 14 to Friday 18 November, will see council in partnership with the borough’s enterprise agencies run a week-long series of in-person and virtual events, webinars, and drop-in clinics to help local businesses network, share new ideas and showcase innovation.

“As businesses across the borough continue to operate within incredibly challenging and uncertain times, this year’s Enterprise Week and the support it offers couldn’t be timelier,” commented Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

“Like in previous years, Enterprise Week has been designed specifically to address the current needs and issues within the local business community.

"Including in-person events, drop-in clinics, and webinars covering a wide spectrum of topics, and featuring inspirational role models, industry specialists and professionals, the week-long programme will not only help businesses overcome practical day-to-day concerns, but it will also help them access the support and guidance needed to adapt, innovate, and grow in the long term.”

Aimed at the whole business sector from the budding entrepreneur to the well-established firm, Enterprise Week 2022 will cover everything from growth innovation and digital tourism to female entrepreneurship and process efficiencies as well as provide professional information and advice on priority business matters such as human resources, accountancy, tax, and technology, plus lots more.

Ciaran Cunningham, Chief Executive, Banbridge District Enterprises Ltd, commented: “Enterprise Week has always been an important initiative in our events calendar. We have a long-established reputation as being open for business, which has not only helped sustain but also strengthened the local economy.

"Initiatives such as Enterprise Week demonstrates that we are committed to encouraging an entrepreneurial culture by working in partnership in the borough.”

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Enterprise Week will coincide with Global Entrepreneurship Week – which is now in its 15th year – and through a theme of ‘Grow with Purpose’ it aims to celebrate enterprise and entrepreneurial people.

For full details on all the events featured in this year’s Enterprise Week and to book your place, visit: https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/enterpriseweek/.