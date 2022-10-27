MP joins local charity champion at Kidney Care UK dinner

Carla Lockhart MP has congratulated local charity campaigners Jo-Anne Dobson and Andrew Cromwell on a fantastic Kidney Care UK Dinner, held last week.

Speaking after the event, the DUP MP for Upper Bann said: “Jo-Anne and Andrew are amazing advocates for Kidney Care UK and do so much invaluable work in raising awareness of kidney conditions and the lives of those living with kidney conditions.

"It was lovely to see so many people attend this gala dinner. It shows the depth of support that exists for the work of Kidney Care UK, and all aspects of the work undertaken by this wonderful charity.

"The very personal stories shared at the dinner by those who have had a kidney transplant or been on a dialysis journey were deeply moving, whilst also reinforcing the need for support in terms of research, treatment, and advocacy.

"I know Jo-Anne has been a wonderful ambassador for kidney patients for many years and the success of this event is testament to the high regard Jo-Anne is held in. I wish her, Andrew and team well in the ongoing charity work.”