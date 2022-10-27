O’Dowd publishes draft Road Safety Strategy for NI to 2030

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has today published the draft Road Safety Strategy for NI to 2030.

This draft Strategy follows a consultation exercise and reflects the continuing commitment to working in partnership to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries across the roads network and to the ongoing development of a safe and sustainable transport network that meets the needs of all road users.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Road safety is an issue that impacts on all of us in our everyday lives and is a matter which I, as Infrastructure Minister, am committed to addressing.

“Across the world deaths on the road remain unacceptably high. One life lost on our roads is one too many and while there has been considerable progress in reducing road deaths here, there is more that we can and must do to make our roads safer for everyone using them.

“I thank everyone who responded to the consultation exercise and who contributed to this draft Strategy which is founded on internationally recognised ‘Safe Systems’ principles and identifies strategic priority areas which we within government, along with other road safety stakeholders, need to focus on to deliver strategic outcomes for Safe People, Safe Roads and Safe Vehicles.

“The challenge is for all of us is to avoid complacency and to build on the progress that has been made towards saving lives and preventing injuries on our roads.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing absence of an Executive, it has not been possible for me to deliver a final Strategy at this time. I have however sought support from Ministerial colleagues to allow my officials to continue to develop preparatory work, and to co-ordinate with other Departments, on the final form of this Strategy in anticipation of the return of a functioning Executive.”

The draft Road Safety Strategy for NI to 2030 and Consultation Outcome Report are available at: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/publications/consultation-outcome-report-new-road-safety-strategy-northern-ireland-2030