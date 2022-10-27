Opening date for Rushmere Primark store confirmed!

Primark has announced today that it will open the doors of its highly anticipated Craigavon store, located in Rushmere Shopping Centre, on Friday 16 December at 10am.

Primark Craigavon will be the retailer’s ninth store in Northern Ireland and will create a significant number of new jobs for the area. The new store is part of the retailer’s ongoing investment in Northern Ireland, as Primark is also set to reopen its new Bank Buildings flagship store in Belfast next Tuesday 1 November.

Spanning 30,800 sq ft. of fantastic retail space on one floor, the new Craigavon store will offer the latest trends and everyday essentials across menswear, womenswear, kidswear, beauty, lifestyle and homewares. The store will also feature Primark’s popular licensed ranges including NBA, Disney and NFL. Opening just in time for the peak festive season, customers will be able to shop partywear and winter essentials alongside an extensive gifting range in store.

It will also offer a wide range of clothes and products under its growing Primark Cares label, as part of the retailer’s pledge to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Already, almost 40% of Primark’s clothes are made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials.

Primark Craigavon will become a new anchor tenant of Rushmere Shopping Centre, which attracts 75,000 customers every week and features 500,000 sq ft. of retail space and restaurants.

Speaking ahead of the Craigavon store opening, Jacqui Byers, Area Manager for Primark Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce the opening date of the new Primark Craigavon store, just in time for final Christmas preparations!

"We’re proud to continue to invest in Northern Ireland, and we know this new store has been a highly anticipated arrival in the community. We are really looking forward to welcoming colleagues and customers into our new store in December. So, whether it’s festive fashion, winter homewares or everyday essentials, there will be something for everyone at Primark Craigavon.”

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Shopping Centre Manager added: “We look forward to welcoming Primark to Rushmere. It has been long requested by our customers and we are very confident that the new store will be a great success.”

Primark currently has eight stores in Northern Ireland and over 400 stores in total across Europe and North America. Next week, the retailer will reopen its new Bank Buildings store in Belfast, following an extensive four-year restoration project. The 88,200 sq. ft. store will feature a brand-new Disney experience including a Primark Café with Disney, a new nail and beauty studio for customers to pamper themselves while in store, and a new fifth floor which will house a Home department offering Primark’s full homeware range of accessories, bedding and small furniture to customers in Belfast for the first time.