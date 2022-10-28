Average people suffering due to DUP boycott - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd has said the DUP's boycott of the Executive has punished businesses, workers and families.

Commenting after last ditch attempt to form an Executive had failed after the DUP failed to back nominations for a speaker, Mr O’Dowd said: "From speaking to my constituents in Upper Bann, I can say that the message is clear.

"They wanted a functioning Executive to be formed based on the democratic decision they made back in May.

"The DUP has once again blocked the formation of an Executive, and the deadline to get the Assembly up and running has passed. Their shameful denial of democracy has not served anyone’s best interests other than their own. Our constituents are being punished even further at a time when people are struggling to make ends meet as it is.

"It is not fair to the average working people and businesses that have struggled to stay afloat. Our health service also needs urgent attention. This cannot be done unless we all work together to make changes for the good of our constituents, and to work as hard as we can on behalf of the people."