Community fun day at Mourneview Park

Fun and games are promised at a community fun day which is being held at Glenavon’s Mourneview Park stadium this Saturday!

Organised by the Mourneview and Grey Estate and Hospital Estate Community, the fun day will run from 2-4pm and has been organised in association with Communities in Transition and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the fun. There’ll be appearances from Glenavon players and free family fun as well as health checks, arts and crafts, refreshments, face painting and much more.

So if you’re at a loose end on Saturday, why not spend your afternoon having fun at Mourneview Park!