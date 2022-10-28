Tennyson welcomes opening date for Rushmere Primark store

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has welcomed confirmation that Primark is set to open its doors at Rushmere.

He was speaking after the retailer made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The Upper Bann representative said, “Today we received confirmation that Primark is set to open its doors at Rushmere just in time for Christmas.”

“This news has long been anticipated and will be welcomed by shoppers both locally and further afield. The arrival of a new anchor tenant at Rushmere sends a clear message that Upper Bann is open for business and will undoubtedly provide a boost to retail footfall, jobs and our local economy.”