Cloney cricketers go to bat for Connor in charity fundraiser

Kind-hearted members of Donaghcloney Mill Cricket Club are coming to the 'four' to raise money for charity in support of one of their valued members.

Since the middle of August, Connor Woods has been in intensive care in the Royal Victoria Hospital following a freak accident.

"Connor has been treated with the upmost love, care, and attention by all the staff too numerous to name, that have aided his recovery so far," the club said in a statement.

"The intensive care unit has ensured that Connor’s every need has been met 24/7. He has been taken outside in a gale to get fresh air, wheeled to level 11 to get a view of the family farm and accommodated family and friends visiting at all hours.

"It is hard to put into words the attention, care and support, the ICU unit has shown to Connor and his immediate family."

With that in mind, on Sunday, January 29, members of Donacloney Mill Cricket Club are planning to walk from Armagh Cricket Club to Donacloney in order to raise funds to support the work that Revive carry out within the ICU.

Revive is a registered charity that supports patients, relatives and staff by providing new and improved facilities for the unit.

"By helping Revive you could be helping your community, your family and your friends in their time of need," the club added.

"Revive plays a pivotal role in providing additional equipment and services for patients, additional comfort and support for families and relatives, and additional training and support for staff. In recent years Revive has co-funded important research in the field of Intensive Care Medicine."

A Just Giving page has been set up to collect donations, while anyone interested in taking part in the walk is asked to contact the club's committee.