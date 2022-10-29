Road Safety Group working to save lives – MP

Local MP Carla Lockhart has met with Clive Bowles from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Road Safety Committee to discuss the ongoing work of the group in raising awareness of road safety.

Speaking after the meeting, the Upper Bann DUP representative said: “Clive and his team continue to provide fantastic resources and advice to local schools, community groups and range of community and voluntary organisations, to promote road safety to all ages.

"As we enter the winter period, road conditions can be increasingly challenging. We also need to remind people of the need to be visible on our roads. The Road Safety Committee continue to provide Hi-Viz materials to keep people safe on our roads when out walking or cycling.

"I would encourage groups to use this excellent local service. The group is a charity, and would welcome support as they carry out their important work.

"Should any group wish to book a talk, please get in touch with my office and I will be only too happy to get you in touch with Clive and his fellow volunteers."