WATCH: Mourneview, Grey Estate and Hospital Estate residents enjoy community fun day

Residents from the Mourneview, Grey Estate and Hospital Estate area were able to enjoy the fun and games at their community fun day on Saturday afternoon.

Organised by the area’s community association and hosted at Glenavon’s Mourneview Park stadium, the afternoon promised appearances from Glenavon players and free family fun as well as health checks, arts and crafts, refreshments, face painting and much more.

Your Lurgan sent Donagh McKeown along to speak to the organisers as well as those who participated and who came along to enjoy the afternoon.