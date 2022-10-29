WATCH: Mourneview, Grey Estate and Hospital Estate residents enjoy community fun day

Donagh McKeown

Reporter:

Donagh McKeown

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Saturday 29 October 2022 20:19

Residents from the Mourneview, Grey Estate and Hospital Estate area were able to enjoy the fun and games at their community fun day on Saturday afternoon.

Organised by the area’s community association and hosted at Glenavon’s Mourneview Park stadium, the afternoon promised appearances from Glenavon players and free family fun as well as health checks, arts and crafts, refreshments, face painting and much more.

Your Lurgan sent Donagh McKeown along to speak to the organisers as well as those who participated and who came along to enjoy the afternoon.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com