A man has died following a road traffic collision in the Orange Lane area of Magheralin this morning (Sunday).

The PSNI say that an investigation is underway.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 608 of 30/10/22.

Road closures in place at the Orange Lane junction of Drumnabreeze Road and the Newforge Road have now been lifted.