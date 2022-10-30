Police appeal following Lurgan sexual assault

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a sexual assault in the Lurgan area during the early hours of Sunday, October 30.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: “It was reported at around 3.30am that a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she was walking in the Lough Road area.

“The man pushed her to the ground and attempted to remove an item of her clothing. She began screaming and was able to flee from the suspect who made off towards William Street.

“Our investigation is now underway into what was a terrifying ordeal for this woman.

“The suspect has been described of slim build and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a Halloween-type mask.

“Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could help with our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 654 of 30/10/2022.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org