Southern Trust now projected to break even this financial year - despite warnings of £8 million loss last month

Despite predictions it would record a deficit of £8 million this financial year just last month, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust is now in a position to “break even”, according to its finance director.

Speaking at a meeting of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s board on Thursday, October 27, the Trust’s director of finance, procurement and estate, Catherine Teggart confirmed the strategic planning and performance group (SPPG) has agreed to cover the Trust’s “full £8 million pressure in this financial year”.

For the six months, ending September 30, the Trust is reporting a deficit of £3.3 million which represents the core underlying deficit in the Trust after taking account of additional funding now formalised by the SPPG.

This deficit, according to an executive summary, presented to Trust Board members at their meeting in October is, “broadly in line with that anticipated at this stage of the financial year considering the profile of savings over the remainder of the financial year”.

“The out turn position has been established measuring actual expenditure to date against RRL [revenue resource limit] confirmations received from the SPPG/PHA [Public Health Agency] and indicative and assumed allocations informed by the SPPG which equates to a total current year allocation in the region of c£870m.”

With regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trust has spent around £19.6 million as of the end of September although SPPG has confirmed additional funding will cover the impact of the ongoing Covid response providing indicative funding for Covid in the 2022/23 financial year of £35.15 million, of which, £22.8 million is for Covid response expenditure and £12.3 million is for PPE expenditure.

In terms of payroll, the spend is £7.3 million over budget and stands at £303 million at the end of September.

Expenditure in payroll includes agency, bank, locum, overtime and additional duty hours. To date these flexible arrangements have cost £49.1 million, roughly 16 per cent of total payroll spend.

“That is a particularly high percentage in terms of our flexible workforce,” said Ms Teggart.

“There are 1,586 WTEs [whole time equivalents] on flexible arrangement and the most significant area in flexible spend is our agency spend with a whole time equivalent of 809 in September which is 51 per cent of our total flexible spend.

“Our agency spend has increased slightly, bank has increased and so has locum.

“The overall staff compliment has increased to 380 WTEs compared to this point last year and that is largely due to temporary staff in relation to Covid.

“The workforce stabilisation group is making great headway in terms of our data in relation to our profile and how we are using our flexible spend and pay roll.”