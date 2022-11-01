Man who died in Magheralin accident named

The man who died in Sunday’s road traffic accident in Magheralin has been named locally as Simon Dillon.

Mr Dillon died following the incident which took place in the Orange Lane area of the village.

A funeral notice said that Mr Dillon, from the Clare Hill Road area of Moira, was the “dearly loved son of Alfred and Barbara and much-loved brother of David and brother-in-law of Audrey”.

His funeral will take place in St John’s Parish Church, Moira on Thursday, November 3 at 1pm followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard. House private.

The PSNI said that they had launched an investigation following the accident.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 608 of 30/10/22.