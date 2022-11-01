Support for Poppy Appeal at Donacloney event

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Lagan River DUP Alderman Mark Baxter joined with the community in Donacloney at a fundraiser for the Poppy Appeal on Saturday.

Speaking after the event, the MP said: “The Donaghcloney Community Garden Fundraiser at the local Royal British Legion was a great opportunity to bring people together to raise money for the Community Garden and the RBL Poppy Appeal.

"There was an excellent array of crafts, stalls and children’s activities on offer and it was great to see the local children enjoying themselves, whilst the adults enjoyed a catch up over a cuppa.

"My thanks and congratulations go to all those involved in organising this event.”