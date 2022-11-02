Police warning after suspicious object report

Police in Portadown are urging anyone who comes across, or who notices any suspicious objects in the Old Lurgan Road area of the town not to touch them.

The warning follows an uncorroborated report yesterday, Tuesday, November 1, that some type of device had been left in the area.

Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

No roads were closed as a result of the report.