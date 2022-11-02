Suspended sentence for single-punch assault which left victim needing 15 stitches

A single-punch attack on a man left the victim requiring 15 stitches, a court has heard.

The information came to light during sentencing for the assault, carried out by 19-year-old Andrew Ritchie, of Watson Street in Portadown.

He faced a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Craigavon Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident took place on October 17, 2020 at approximately 12.40am. The injured party had entered the Translink park and ride car park in Portadown from the Obins Street entrance.

Whilst in the park and ride he was approached by another male and assaulted. The male was alleged to have punched him with a closed right fist to the face. This caused bleeding from the injured party's face, causing cuts to his upper and lower lip and resulted in 15 stitches.

The injured party spoke with police and a statement was recorded in which, at that stage, he did not name who was involved.

However, he later then gave another statement in which he did name the defendant as a person who had assaulted him. He said he had not named him previously as he in fear of him in any reprisals.

Footage was then seized which showed a male entering the park and ride near the Corcrain Road entrance. This male was named, however, it did not clearly show the assault.

On December 19, 2020, an interview was then carried out. Ritchie made a full admission to punching the injured party with a closed right fist. He admitted that he had no lawful authority to do so and the force which he used not appropriate or a proportionate.

When asked what had happened Ritchie said the defendant was walking towards him and that he had defended himself, adding: “He walked up towards me and that's when I hit him”.

Ritchie did accept that he wasn't hit first.

Apologising to the court on Ritchie’s behalf, his barrister, Aaron Thompson, said: “When anybody hits anybody, whether it's one time or ten times, you have the accept the consequences of what can happen.

“This is one of the situations where he has punched the injured party, and it's a very serious injury.

“In one sense we're lucky that this is actual bodily and not a section 20 assault, because 15 stitches is quite significant. That's a very bad injury.

“That's the starting position of this case and it's not lost on Mr Richie how serious this is.

Sentencing, District Judge Peter Magill said it was a “most serious offence”.

“It is not your first offence. You received a disposal for a common assault in the past.

“You punched this chap once. As a result he received 15 stitches. I have seen cases where one punch has resulted in the victim falling, hitting their head and dying.

“If that happened, you'd be in front of a Crown Court facing at least a manslaughter charge for which you would be going to prison for years.”

The judge added that there was “no control over it when you punch somebody like that”.

“When you punch somebody you don't know what the results are going to be. But in this case it was bad enough.

“Had you contested this matter you would have been found guilty and I would have sent you directly and to custody today. But you didn't. You pleaded guilty and you accepted responsibility from the start.”

He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years.