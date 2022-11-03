It's full marks for new play park!

At a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon declared Scarva’s brand-new play park officially open.

Located right at the heart of the local community within the beautiful woodland surroundings of Scarva Park, the superb new play facility offers young children a unique environment where they’re free to play, explore and learn about nature.

Students from nearby Scarva Primary School joined the celebrations on the day, having played a key role in the design and development of the amazing new attraction. Regulars at the play park for some time now, the school children helped shape its plans by putting forward their own suggestions and ideas – many of which have been transformed from paper to reality!

“We’ve had such a brilliant time officially launching this fantastic new play park in Scarva - and the laughter and smiles of the local school children highlights to me what it’s really all about!” commented Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield.

With an investment of £250,000, the district play park is tailored for specific age groups, with areas for young children and toddlers, as well as more challenging play equipment for older children and teenagers. At the play park, you’ll find traditional pieces of equipment including swings, slides, and a roundabout but also more contemporary and inclusive pieces such as a wheelchair swing, wobbly bridge, lower-level trampoline, spinning bowl, plus sight and sound panels.

The Lord Mayor continued: “As a council, we are committed to investing in facilities for young people of all abilities, and Scarva Play Park is no exception, with accessibility and inclusion placed right at its very core!

"The amazing new play facility is home to a fantastic range of innovative and inclusive play equipment, which will enable children of all abilities to play and learn together. Research is proving that play is such an important part of childhood – giving our children the opportunity to learn through play and physical activity in the great outdoors – and our council is delighted to support this."

This investment is part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s £4.75m Play Strategy, which will see a number of play parks across the borough refurbished, alongside its commitment to non-fixed play, which is crucial to child development.

Work at the new Scarva Play Park was carried out by Farrans and Garden Escapes, overseen by council officers.

For more information, contact Joan Noade, Play Development Officer at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on 07515 607 472.