Mourneview and Grey Estate Fun Day 'a great success'

Local Member of Parliament Carla Lockhart has congratulated Mourneview and Grey Estate Community Association on a fantastic Community Fun Day, held at Glenvaon Football Club’s Mourneview Park on Saturday.

The DUP representative joined the community amidst the festivities.

Congratulating the organisers, Carla Lockhart said: “It is lovely to be part of events like this. They bring communities together, offering people a chance to catch up, have fun and benefit from the activities laid on that always offer something for everyone.

"Of course a huge amount of work goes into organising these fun days and I want to pay special tribute to the work the Community Association and particularly Jonathan Mercer and Kathy Kerr do behind the scenes to make things happen in this area.

"From securing the funding to organising all the activities, it is a big commitment but anyone who knows Jonny and Kathy will know they have a big heart for the people of this community and are always active in delivering benefit for local residents.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the chat with local residents, and seeing the kids having a ball of a time. I think everyone left hoping it wouldn’t be long until the next community event for Mourneview, Grey and Hospital estates. That is the best recommendation for any event so well done to the Community Association for a great event."