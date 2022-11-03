Origins of Lurgan Park the topic of lecture

The final lecture of Lurgan Townscape Heritage Scheme's 2021/2022 lecture series, exploring aspects of Lurgan’s 18th century, will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at Brownlow House.

The talk, entitled ‘The Origins and the Development of the Brownlow Demesne and Lurgan Park’, will be given by Vandra Costello Dyke, a landscape historian and author of the book Irish Demesne Landscapes, 1660-1740.

In her presentation she will provide an insight into the development of the formal landscaping of the Brownlow family’s demesne, which was attached to their grand manor house; from its beginnings in the late 17th century through to the 19th century, before the land was transformed into a public park.

The talk will examine the people behind the formal landscaping of the demesne, the influences that affected them, the materials they employed and the uses of landscape interventions which can still be witnessed today in Lurgan Park. This is a great chance to learn about a well-loved landmark of Lurgan.

Tickets to the event are free and can be obtained by clicking here.