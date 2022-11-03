Plans submitted for close to 40 new homes in Craigavon

Thirty-eight new houses have been earmarked for Craigavon.

Plans have been submitted for the properties on land to the north-east of 406, 410 and 414 Westacres, Drumgor.

The proposals for the development, which is 1.793ha in size, have been submitted by agent Graham Irvine Architects on behalf of the applicant, Kesh-based Solarus Properties Limited.

Currently the site is said to be made up of “vacant land, car parking and footpaths”. Associated site works are also included in the application.

The application is set to be advertised this week before going before decision makers at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.