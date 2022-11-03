Suspended sentence after sending message to woman saying: 'You're dead'

A judge has described a menacing message sent by a Portadown man who appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court as “a moment of madness”.

Appearing before the court charged with improper use of a public electronic communications network was Aaron Fearon, 40, of Ashgrove Manor in the town.

On March 20, 2022 police received a report from the injured party in relation to a message that had been received from a number which was unknown to them, stating “You’re dead”.

The injured party spoke with a friend, confirming the number used to send the message was from Fearon.

On May 24 police conducted a notebook interview with the defendant during which he provided a full admission to the offence.

Fearon confirmed that it was his number, that he knew the injured party and that he had made contact.

Asked by police if he wanted to cause harm to the injured party, Fearon said, “No, I just wanted it over and done with a no contact or dealings with her again.”

He added that he had sent the message because he was upset with the injured party’s brother.

Sentencing, District Judge Peter Magill said that Fearon had “difficulties that were not of your making, and you have suffered things that were not of your making”.

He added, “You’ve also had problems, of course, in regard to alcohol and substance misuse but you appear to have got over that. You’re in full time employment now.

“This would appear to have been a moment of madness while you had drink in you. You took it no further and you did no more about it and there’s been nothing since.

“I don’t think you need probation. Your life is going very well. I don’t think this will be repeated.”

Fearon received a two month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.