Woman banned after she crashed into fence

A woman has been banned from driving for a year at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

Ursula Toland, 47 of Derryash Road in Craigavon pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Very few of the details of the incident were given in court, but District Judge Peter Magill outlined that police had received a report and when they went to the address on Main Street in Aghalee, they found that a vehicle had crashed into a fence.

The court was told by a defence representative that Toland currently isn’t driving on health grounds.

“I don’t have any choice,” said District Judge Peter Magill.

“It’ll be a disqualification for 12 months and I’m doing that because she has a clear record and it’s a very, very low reading.

“She’s automatically certified for the drink-driving course if, Lord willing, her health improves.

She was also fined £100 and the £15 offender levy was imposed.