Community Wellbeing event showcases local health and wellbeing support services

The popular Community Wellbeing event returned to the borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon after a two-year break – seeing over 80 local parents, young people, and community groups in attendance.

Held recently in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, the event was centred on improving understanding, awareness and access to local support services as well as providing an opportunity to gain valuable information, advice and guidance on alcohol, drugs, mental health and more.

Speaking about the event Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP Chair, Councillor Thomas Larkham, said: “It was great to see so many people attending this extremely important event, to educate as many people as we could on these important issues and in a way that allowed them to take it on board in their own time.

"Visitors were able to avail of health checks and chat to a range of organisations. These issues are so emotive, but it is vital that people know there is support out there should they need it.”

With a focus on health, wellbeing and self-care, the event also featured health checks, a Take 5 awareness session, over 15 information stands and exhibitors as well as a special educational performance of 'Gagging For It' by local Southern Regional College Performing Arts students, coordinated by Teresa McBride.

This event was organised by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing & Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) in collaboration with Southern Drug and Alcohol Connections Team (SDACT).

To find out more about Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing & Community Safety Partnership, visit https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/community-safety/.