ABC's planning department missed 29 per cent of its targets in first six months of financial year

In the first six month’s of the 2022/23 financial year, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning department has not achieved, or missed 29 per cent of its targets, it has been confirmed.

At a meeting of council’s planning and regulatory services committee on Wednesday, November 2, members were presented with a progress report for the six month period from April to September. A progress rating was applied in terms of progress against identified targets.

The standards/targets that are on track or deemed to be being met/exceeded are marked green, those fallen slightly short or behind schedule are amber, while those that have not been achieved are marked red.

In the planning department, 14 per cent of targets are on track (green), 43 per cent have fallen short or are behind schedule (amber) and 29 per cent have not been achieved or have been missed (red). According to the report, 14 per cent of measures are not yet due and have been marked as grey.

Examples of targets that have been missed include: the average processing time for local planning applications; the average processing time for major planning applications and the successful completion of recruitment exercises.

It is noted that out of 11 councils, ABC’s planning department is currently in the top three for the processing of major applications and enforcement cases and significant progress has been made in preparing the evidence base for the publishing of the next part of the local development plan.

According to the report, the vacancy level within council’s planning department for the first six months of the year has been around 13 per cent. The vacant posts are “mainly within the development management and admin sections of the department” states the report and this has “impacted processing times of local and major planning applications”.

It also claims the high case load the department is currently dealing with is a legacy of the pandemic and, in particular, the period of office closure. The report also notes that over the last three months, 10 staff have been involved, on an ongoing basis, in testing and training exercises associated with the new planning system which is due to be rolled out in December.

The report also notes the progress council’s building control department. Of its targets, 45.5 per cent are measured as on track (green), 36.5 per cent are regarded as having fallen slightly short of, or behind, schedule (amber), while nine per cent of targets have not been achieved or have been missed and a further nine per cent are deemed measure not yet due (grey).

Examples of building control targets include: the percentage of domestic full plan applications assessed within 21 days; the percentage of domestic full plan applications processed within 56 days and the percentage of non domestic applications processed within 56 days.

Of the 11 councils, ABC’s building control team is currently in the top three for delivery of new dwellings, according to the report.

“A number of performance targets and elements of the building control service review have not currently been met due to a number of vacant posts and long term sick absence compounded by an exceptionally high volume of applications received in advance of the introduction of new building regulations,” explains the report.

It also claims the software provider has been “slow to respond to development needs in respect of developments and enhancements” for customer communications regarding council property certificates and payments.

The report was presented to members by council’s head of building control, Tom Lavery, but with no questions from the chamber, members agreed to note the contents of the report and moved matters on.