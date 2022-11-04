Committee approves name of 148 home development in Craigavon

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved the name of a 148 home development in Craigavon.

At a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, November 2, the committee was advised a request to name a development off Eastway in Craigavon had been lodged.

A report on the matter explained the applicant had proposed the following names for the development: Ballynamoney View; Ballynamoney Hall; or Ballynamoney Crescent.

It was noted the applicant’s preferred name for the development is Ballynamoney View as the development is in the Ballynamony area and borders Ballynamoney Lane.

The townland of Ballynamony is to the north of the railway line and east of Ballynamoney Lane.

Councillors were informed the townland name is spelt Ballynamony, not Ballynamoney. It was explained the applicant has been made aware of this but has advised of the wish for the spelling of the proposed development to include the letter ‘e’.

Having assessed the application, officers are of the view the name Ballynamoney View should be approved for this development of 148 dwellings.

Proposing the officers’ recommendation, Alderman Kenneth Twyble said he thought it is “an appropriate name” and this proposal was seconded by Alderman Sydney Anderson before the chamber voiced its approval.