Committee approves name of five home development

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved the name of a Portadown development consisting of five homes.

At a meeting on Wednesday, November 2, the committee heard a request had been submitted to name a the development off Seagoe Drive in the town.

The applicant put forward three names for consideration these were: Seagoe Lane; Seagoe Wood and Seagoe Close

It was explained the applicant’s preferred name for the development was Seagoe Lane as Seagoe is a continuation of the theme for this area and ‘lane’ is a narrow informal street or passage.

Officers’ recommended the name Seagoe Lane was approved for the development and a proposal to do so was put forward by Alderman Sydney Anderson and seconded by Alderman Kenneth Twyble.