Your chance to decide County Armagh's People of the Year

THE final 12 nominees for the Armagh People of the Year award have been confirmed.

Inspirational local folk have been nominated for the awards, organised by the Cordelia’s Foundation.

And after much deliberation, the final shortlist has been confirmed as follows:

Paudie Smith

Jack Maher

Cora McLoughlin

Louise Skeath

Linda Nesbitt

Rachel McParland

Ita Gibney & Niall Murray

Rebecca Collings.

Gerard Greene

Aidan O’Rourke

Time2Play

The Wilson children

Now you’ve seen the shortlist, you can now decide who you think is worthy of being named County Armagh’s Person of the Year.

Text AWARDS followed by the name of one of the 12 finalists above to the shortcode 64343

Lines close at 5pm on Saturday, November 19.

Each text entry costs £1.00 plus a standard network rate message. Users must be 18+ & have the bill payers permission. Service Provided by Digital Select Ltd. Helpline: 0330 103 9999. For entertainment purposes only.