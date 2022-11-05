Committee approves name of Lurgan development

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved the name of a 73 home development in Lurgan.

At a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, November 2, members were made aware a request had been lodged to name a development off The Hollows in Lurgan.

The applicant had submitted three names for consideration: The Hollows Manor; The Hollows View and The Hollows Drive.

A report on the matter explained the applicant’s preferred name for the development is The Hollows Manor as they believe the area is a natural continuation of The Hollows.

With officers assessing the name against council’s policy requirement they recommended the committee approve the name The Hollows Manor for this 73 dwelling development.

A proposal to accept the officers’ recommendation to name the development The Hollows Manor was put forward by Councillor Peter Lavery who quipped with Hallowe’en still fresh in the mind he would be “tempted to name it Sleepy Hollows”.

The proposal was seconded by Councillor Paul Duffy with the chamber voicing its approval for the proposal.