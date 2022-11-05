Council reps to join with other local authorities in 'positive message of cross border cooperation'

Representatives from ABC Council and neighbouring local authorities from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will show off “a positive message of cross border cooperation” in London this week.

25 border councillors from Ireland’s East Border Region will deliver during a series of engagements in Westminster next week.

The EBR is made up of ABC Council; Newry, Mourne and Down; and Ards and North Down District Councils, as well as Louth, Monaghan and and Meath county councils.

The EBR will launch its charter in the House of Lords on Monday, November 7. It represents a positive response on behalf of these Local Authorities to the ongoing challenges to cross border cooperation along the Ireland/N Ireland border particularly considering Brexit.

The charter outlines the working arrangements for future cooperation between the Local Authorities. Significantly it is elected member led, encompasses all political parties north and south and enables EBR to act as a principal mechanism for cross border cooperation which, the EBR say given the current political context is “extremely positive”.

Led by the EBR Chair, Cllr Michelle Hall, the politicians will also take the opportunity to showcase to members of the House of Lords and MP’s the cross border and cross community work which is happening in their region despite wider challenges.

Politicians from all the main political parties in Ireland/N Ireland are members of East Border Region. Through EBR politicians from the six member councils have been collaborating on a cross border basis for almost 50 years.

The aim of the organisation is to enhance the economy and to improve the lives of the citizens of the region by pursuing cross border cooperation for mutual economic benefit.

This is the first time in its long history that EBR has taken the decision to pursue East West Linkages between Ireland and Britain.