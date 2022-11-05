BEIS must clarify Energy Support Scheme timetable – Lockhart

Upper Bann DUP MP has called on the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to come before the House of Commons to provide clarity on when the £400 Energy Support Payments will be issued to households in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Lockhart raised the issue in a Point of Order to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Commenting, Mrs Lockhart said: “The previous Prime Minister, Liz Truss, gave a clear commitment to the people of Northern Ireland that these payments would be issued in November. It was also made clear the payment would be in one lump sum.

"That the Utility Regulator is now casting doubt over this timetable is deeply concerning for households in Northern Ireland. At a time when energy use, whether that be electricity or home heating oil, is increasing as temperatures drop and with darker evenings, the need for this vital support is urgent.

"In other parts of the UK this payment is being issued. It is inexcusable that the Government is potentially reneging on commitments made to deliver this payment in a timely fashion. The timetable outlined by the former Prime Minister must be implemented.

"In the House of Commons I asked the Speaker if the Department if there had been any indication if BEIS were intending to bring a statement to the House to offer clarity. None has been offered, and that is totally unacceptable.

"Along with DUP colleagues we will be continuing to make urgent representations to the Government to ensure households in Northern Ireland get this support, and get it soon. Dither and delay will only cause hardship for our constituents and that is unacceptable."