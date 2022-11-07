Sewage leaks in Donaghcloney and Waringstown 'unacceptable': Savage

A councillor has called for improvements to be made to Northern Ireland Water’s pipes in Donaghcloney and Waringstown.

Cllr Kyle Savage’s comments follow leaks from the pipeline on the outskirts of Donaghcloney, while there are also issues outside Waringstown Primary School.

The Lagan River UUP representative said that leaks are “happening all to often now”.

He added, “There needs to be serious investment in the infrastructure within the Donaghcloney and Waringstown areas.

“If a farmer had caused this they would be dragged through every court in the land.

“It is totally unacceptable that this goes on in this day and age.

“Our infrastructure ministers, when they have been in office over the last number of years, have failed to address this serious issue - and one would have to ask if they were serious about their job or had the ability to do it.

“We have also regular sewage leaks at the school gates in Waringstown which the Ministers and their department have failed to address.”

Cllr Savage said that Northern Ireland Water have assured that a full clean up will happen.

“I hope that when a Minister is in place that they will address this serious pollution problem,” he concluded.