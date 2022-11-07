Borough's would-be entrepreneurs encouraged to sign up for Phil Graham workshop

The Go For It Programme is set to host a special ‘Develop an Entrepreneurial Mindset’ hybrid workshop with hugely successful entrepreneur and business mentor Phil Graham on Wednesday 16th November 2022 to celebrate Global Enterprise Week.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

The free workshop will provide would-be entrepreneurs from across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with insights on building confidence, creativity, self-reliance and resourcefulness all of which are key for starting a successful business.

Hosted by local radio presenter and entrepreneur Cate Conway, this hybrid event will provide insights into how Phil developed his own entrepreneurial mindset which has been essential to his success as one of the UK and Ireland’s leading fitness experts and business mentors.

Phil Graham, fitness entrepreneur and business mentor said: “I’m delighted to be speaking at the ‘Develop an Entrepreneurial Mindset’ workshop hosted by the Go For It Programme.

“Mindset is everything when it comes to business, and I’m looking forward to offering tips and advice on how aspiring entrepreneurs can develop their own entrepreneurial mindset to help overcome challenges and increase decisiveness, while reinforcing how continuously improving your skills, learning from mistakes and being proactive is essential for success.”

Dr Eugene McGuckin, Programme Manager, Northern Ireland Business Start Up Programme added: “This event, without doubt, will be extremely interesting, engaging and exceptionally useful for would-be entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland and we are encouraging everyone to come along to the Ecos Innovation Centre for this free workshop and avail of the professional advice on offer!

“You’ll hear from our very own Nina Cristinacce who completed the Go For It Programme as well as having the opportunity to ask Caolan Campbell, an experienced Business Advisor any questions you may have on how to take the leap and turn an idea into your very own successful business!”

To register for the ‘Develop an Entrepreneurial Mindset with Phil Graham’ workshop visit: https://bit.ly/DevelopanEntrepreneurialMindset

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com.