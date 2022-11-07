Cop denies GBH with intent charge after man was struck on head with baton

A police officer has denied inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on a man who was struck to the head with a baton.

Appearing at Craigavon Crown Court by video link, 55-year-old David Dumican entered a not guilty plea to the single charge against him of inflicting GBH with intent on 4 June, 2018.

It is the Crown case that Dumican, whose address was given as c/o Gough PSNI station, initially struck the injured party to the head with his police issue baton and then as the complainant was crouched over with his head in his hands, struck him again on the back.

The incident, partially captured on other officers body worn cameras, occurred after police were called to disturbance on the William Street area of Lurgan and the injured man had to receive care in an intensive care unit following the incident which was investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

In court on Wednesday, defence counsel Ian Turkington said he would lodge the defence statement in the next seven days and freeing Dumican on continuing bail, Judge Patrick Lynch KC listed the trial to begin on 13 February next year.