Talented trio present knitted poppies to Brownlow House

Three friends, Coleen Kennedy, Elaine McCann and Arlene Adair, have been working hard this past year knitting and crocheting poppies.

They first got the idea during the original lockdown when people were encouraged to "put a poppy in your window". Coleen made one for herself and then decided to construct a larger one for The Somme Museum at Conlig, so she enlisted the help of Elaine and Arlene. The museum took it to The Ulster Memorial Tower in France for its 100th anniversary, and it remains there to this day.

The girls asked Brownlow House could they present them with two poppies. The answer was an overwhelming "yes".

So, after another busy year of knitting and crocheting, both poppies were presented recently, in time for Remembrance Sunday. The larger poppy will remain in Brownlow House whilst the smaller poppy will be on display in Lurgan British Legion in the run up to Remembrance Day and then return to the World War 1 Museum in Brownlow House.

Pictured are David Martin (Lurgan District Master), Coleen Kennedy, Elaine McCann and Clive Higginson (curator of World War 1 Museum in Brownlow House). Missing from photo is Arlene Adair.