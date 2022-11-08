Almac announces commitment to be net zero by 2045

The Almac Group has pledged to be net zero by 2045.

The announcement also includes the commitment to reduce the Group’s Scope one and Scope two emissions by 50 percent, by 2030.

These commitments coincide with the release of Almac’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which highlights the Group’s ongoing commitment to their people, the planet and the communities in which they operate.

Within the report, Almac details actions already taken to address energy use, including the accreditation of UK and Ireland sites to the international standard for Energy Management, ISO 50001. A future commitment was also made to roll it out to US and APAC sites in the coming years.

The company has also included a commitment in the report that all new building projects at Almac Group campuses globally will be designed and constructed to Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) standards (or appropriate global equivalent).

“As a global leader in providing a range of expert services and support across the drug development lifecycle, it is crucial that we demonstrate our commitment to the long-term sustainability of the sector.

“I am hugely encouraged by the progress that we have made this year as detailed in this report and very proud of the environmental commitments that we announce today.” said Niall Harkin, Almac Executive Director.

“Almac is proud to publish our annual Corporate Social responsibility report for 2022, which details our commitment to our people, our planet, and the communities in which we operate. The report outlines excellent progress in these focus areas, and looking forward, we will continue to introduce new initiatives to deliver our future ambitions.” said Alan Armstrong, CEO.