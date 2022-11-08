Former Upper Bann MLA, Sam Gardiner, dies

Tributes have been paid to former Ulster Unionist MLA Sammy Gardiner MBE JP, who has passed away. He was 82.

After attending Lurgan Model Primary School and Lurgan Technical College, Mr Gardiner’s political career began in 1964, aged just 23 when he was elected to the then Lurgan Borough Council, becoming Northern Ireland’s youngest mayor in 1968. When Craigavon Borough Council was formed in 1973 he became the Mayor of the borough on three occasions – 1982/83, 1988/89 and 2000/01.

Mr Gardiner represented Upper Bann at Stormont from 2003 until 2016 and at one stage was the Father of the House at the Assembly.

Having worked for Twyble’s Linen Manufacturing and NIE as a Manager in Lurgan and then Credit Controller over the Armagh area, Mr Gardiner was also a former High Sheriff for Co. Armagh, he was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1988.

Ulster Unionist leader and current MLA for Upper Bann, Doug Beattie MC said: “All members of the Ulster Unionist Party are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former colleague Sam Gardiner.

“Sam was elected as an Ulster Unionist to Lurgan Council in 1963 where he held office of mayor in that borough in 1968. He was also Mayor of Craigavon 1982/3, 1988/9 and 2000/1.

“After his dedication and commitment on the Council he was elected to the Assembly in 2003 where he also served as father of the house until he retired in 2016.

“Sam was a very friendly and personable man who was held in high esteem by Council and Stormont colleagues across all parties and by the electorate. He was a man of conviction, a man of passion and a man of dedicated service and the party will be the lesser for having lost him.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to send my deepest condolences to Sam’s family and his many friends, at this sad time.”

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart expressed her sympathies to Mr Gardiner’s family.

The DUP representative added: “I also extend my sympathies to Sammy’s colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party in Upper Bann.

“I believe he was a member of the UUP for over 50 years, and I know his colleagues in the UUP will be mourning his loss greatly.

“Sammy was a dedicated servant of the people, with decades in public office from Council through to the corridors of Stormont. He had a great heart for the Lurgan area in particular, and I know many people in the local community will be deeply saddened to hear of his passing.”

Sinn Fein MLA for the constituency, John O'Dowd, added: "I worked with Sammy both in Council and in the Assembly over many years and while we had a different view of the world I always found him to be very civil and personable.

"He worked hard on behalf of his constituents but his loss will be felt most by his family and friends to whom I offer my deepest sympathies at this sad time."

Mr Gardiner briefly served as Chairman of Glenavon Football Club from 2006 until 2007, stepping into the role following the resignation of Roy Ferguson.

The club said it was “deeply saddened at the passing of our former Chairman and director”, adding that a minute’s silence would be held in his memory, as well as in memory of former player Sammy Wilson, before tonight’s game with Glentoran.