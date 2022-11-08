Funeral details announced for former MLA Sam Gardiner

Details of the funeral of former Upper Bann MLA, Sam Gardiner, have been announced.

A death notice for the former Ulster Unionist representative said he died on Tuesday morning at Craigavon Area Hospital.

It added that he was the “dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Clive and Keith, father-in-law of Joanne and Sarah and devoted grandfather of Lauren, Ethan, Alexandra, Jack and Susannah.”

His funeral service will take place in Holy Trinity Church, Waringstown on Friday, November 11 at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery. House strictly private.

The notice said that family and friends are welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Thursday between 7pm and 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Shankill Parish Church c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

The notice added that he “will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his family and friends”.

Tributes have continued to come in for Mr Gardiner, including from Alliance MLA, Eoin Tennyson.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Sammy’s family, friends, and Ulster Unionist Party colleagues at this difficult time,” he said.

“He dedicated his life to public service for over 50 years, serving the people of Lurgan in local government, and Upper Bann at the Assembly. He will be greatly missed by many in the community.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie led tributes to Mr Gardiner, while Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd also paid his respects.