Royal Mail apology after large quantities of mail from Craigavon Sorting Office goes undelivered

Royal Mail have apologised after staff at the Craigavon Sorting Office said that large quantities of post was going undelivered.

According to one member of staff who contacted Your Lurgan, on one day last week 85 duties in Lurgan and Portadown went incomplete incomplete, with “most frames having 30% of letters not delivered and over 12 frames completely full of mail”.

A duty is a run carried out by a delivery person, while a frame is a massive holder in the sorting office with slots for each address in a certain area.

The staff member claimed that, despite the fact that the amount of mail has been going "through the roof all week", Royal Mail are refusing to pay staff overtime and are making delivery staff bring back undelivered mail every day.

“That's despite the fact that Royal Mail are legally obliged to deliver everything according to the universal service order,” they added.

The postal worked contended that "people are not getting their letters because they [Royal Mail] make us prioritise parcels first, which is wrong".

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Every item of mail is important to us. We are very sorry for any delays that our customers may have recently experienced locally.

“We are working hard to restore service levels to the standard that our customers expect. Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website www.royalmail.com.”

The spokesperson added: “Overtime continues to be available to colleagues when it is required, depending on our workload at any given time.”