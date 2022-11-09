Community groups – applications are open for you to receive up to £1,000!

Applications for the Tak£500+ project are now open and community groups can receive up to an incredible £1000 for a project to benefit their area!

This Participatory Budget Fund encourages local residents within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough to apply for funding for a project that they think will have a positive impact on their community.

So, if you have an idea in mind of something that would bring value to your area and support your community, especially in these increasingly difficult times, look no further!

Both constituted groups and non-constituted groups can apply for funding to help bring an idea to life. Ideas can be based on the Take 5 Steps to Wellbeing – which are a great guide to helping you to look after yourself and others during these uncertain days, including keeping you connected to the people around you and encouraging communities to lean on each other.

Stage one of the process is to fill out the application form and send it in. If you meet the simple criteria, you will then move onto stage two, where you will be asked to attend the Market Stall and Decision-Making Event.

Groups will be asked to showcase their idea to the community by putting together a ‘market stall’ detailing their idea and asking for support. Everyone aged eight and over can then vote to support the project ideas they want to see happen.

The projects with the most public votes will be awarded up to £1000 to make their idea happen!

If you need more information or support, please contact a member of the PB Working Group who will be happy to help you. Full contact details are online at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/TAKE500plus or alternatively, you can email communityplanning@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

There must be a minimum of three people per group, and each group can only propose one idea. Children and young people aged eight and above can also form a group and apply for funding.

If your group is not constituted, you will need to be sponsored by a constituted group or organisation, as funds cannot be paid into a personal bank account.

This project is been taken forward by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Community Planning Partnership and has been funded by a range of partners including the Public Health Agency, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Sport NI, Southern Health and Social Care Trust, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, the Policing & Community Safety Partnership, Triangle Housing, Clanmil Housing and Ark Housing.

It has also been supported by the Community and Voluntary Panel, the Business Partnership, the Department for Communities.