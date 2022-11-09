'Lurgan calling...' New Lurgan radio-station idea being explored

The idea of a new Lurgan-based radio station is being explored.

In the past launching a station would have meant getting a broadcasting licence and erecting antennae. However, in the digital age, it’s possible to do everything from the comfort of your bedroom and access to the internet.

Donagh McKeown, who has over 30 years experience in broadcasting on Downtown Radio and BBC Local Radio, is behind the idea. He is also well-known for his work with Your Lurgan.

He believes that with the backing of the local community, setting up a station could be done and allow local people to have a voice.

“The intention would be to encourage wannabes and reluctant folk from the locale to present, produce, support and engage with a Lurgan focused radio station,” he said.

“With the amazing accessibility to each other via internet, it's possible to present a world wide broadcast from your bedroom, or any other room in your house. You can record your thoughts and vision from the main street if you like.

“So much is possible these days, and all at costs well below previous broadcasting methods.”

Donagh says his vision would create a model which embraces community, culture and conversation that helps build community and understanding.

“It would be a way for folks young and old to engage, educate, entertain each other, and open ways for Lurgan to talk and hear each other. It would be an outlet for a wide variety of interests, from sporting communities, social groups and societies to share their message.

“Over time it would become a vehicle of learning communication skills . or sharing talents of individuals or groups who's opportunity to be heard has been ignored up to now. We're not talking political here, more about general empowerment.”

A meeting will take place in the near future to move the idea forward but in the meantime, if anyone is interested, or has any suggestions, they are asked to message the ‘Love Lurgan’ Facebook page.