SDLP's McAlinden pays tribute to former UUP Mayor

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden has paid tribute to former UUP MLA and Craigavon Mayor Samuel Gardiner following news of his passing.

Councillor McAlinden said that Mr Gardiner was well regarded in the local area and his contribution to the local community would be fondly remembered.

Councillor McAlinden said: "I’d like to express the sympathies of the SDLP and myself to the family and friends of Samuel Gardiner and to everyone in the UUP who will be mourning his sad loss.

"He made a huge contribution to this area during his long spell on the old Craigavon Borough Council and as an MLA at Stormont for over a decade.

"Samuel was a well-known figure in this area for over 50 years and will be particularly fondly remembered in his hometown of Lurgan where he was involved in numerous community initiatives and Glenavon FC."