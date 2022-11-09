Ten things to do in Northern Ireland next week

Here are ten exciting things taking place in Northern Ireland over the week of 14–20 November, 2022...

NI Music Prize, Belfast, 16 November. The NI Music Prize is an annual music awards event acknowledging the best of music from Northern Ireland over the last twelve months. It features performances from shortlisted artists and this year features a very special Oh Yeah Legend Award presentation to musician and singer from Horslips, Barry Devlin.

Atlantic Sessions, Various locations across Portrush and Portstewart, County Antrim and County Londonderry, 18 – 20 November. A three-day feast of musical talent, featuring over 30 original artists in various venues, including bars, coffee shops, hotels and town halls across Portrush and Portstewart. Most gigs are admission free, with some headline ticketed events.

C.S. Lewis Festival, Belfast, 18 – 20 November. Enjoy the 10th C.S. Lewis Festival with a family focus featuring lots of fun events and creative experiences to celebrate the creativity and imagination of the Belfast born author. C.S. Lewis Square will be the hub for this year's festival activity and events taking place here will include an Outdoor Cinema screening of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and the annual Christmas at C.S. Lewis Square event, featuring Christmas Market, Christmas Tree Light Switch On, 'Snow Globe' Imagination Pods and lots of other fun activities for the family.

Belfast Christmas Market, Belfast, 19 November – 22 December. Visit the Belfast Christmas Market in the City Hall grounds from 19th November to the 22nd December for an award-winning taste of Christmas. With a host of international traders offering incredible foods and delightful gift ideas, there's lots to choose from and enjoy. This year the food court at the Market, with bench style seating, makes a welcome return, as does the vintage Helter Skelter, offering stunning views right across the market, and the much-loved carousel.

Fused Glass Ogham Experience at White Rock Glass Studio - Fused Glass Christmas Decorations, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh, 19 November. Reconnect with your inner creative in this fully immersive, fused glass experience at White Rock Glass Studio with professional visual artist Tracey Mc Verry. Surrounded by the wild and dramatic scenery of the Fews Mountains, Tracey welcomes visitors to her fifth-generation family home and glass studio, overlooking the National Trust’s ancient Ballymoyer Woodland.

Kirkistown Point-to-Point Races, Portavogie, County Down, 19 November. The North County Down Hunt hosts three point-to-points during the season, an autumn fixture and two spring fixtures. Pack a picnic and enjoy this family fun activity in the countryside, where you will get to witness the future stars of the sport make their introduction into competitive horse racing.

Mince Pie Making at Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle, County Antrim, 20 November. Grab your apron and come join the fun at Broughgammon Farm for a morning of hands-on mince pie making. Learn their fail proof recipes for the most delicious pastry and luxurious mincemeat. You'll leave with pastry for your freezer, three pots of mincemeat and a tray of freshly baked mince pies to kick start the festive season.

Titanic Belfast Christmas Light Switch On, Belfast, 20 November. Titanic Belfast's official Christmas Lights ceremony is taking place this month. Enjoy live music and family fun from 1pm and await the arrival of Father Christmas and his reindeer. His Chief Elf will be on hand to oversee proceedings before the spectacular chandelier and Christmas lights are turned on at 1.30pm. Make a day of it with the Family Edwardian Explorer Trail throughout the Titanic Experience and SS Nomadic or simply enjoy the family fun around the building including carol singing, funfair entertainers, Christmas crafts and lots more.

Share Village on Ice, Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, 18 November – 4 January. Share Discovery Village is kicking off an exciting festive period with Share Village on Ice - a fantastic indoor synthetic rink, which is almost identical to a frozen surface but much more eco-friendly for all the family to enjoy. Whether you're a budding skater or a confident glider, the wheelchair-friendly ice rink is open to all ages and abilities.

Tyrone Farmer's Market, Food and Craft Markets, Dungannon, County Tyrone, 19 November. Tyrone Farmer's Market Ltd hosts food and craft markets on the first and third Saturdays of every month, in the Tesco carpark in Dungannon, from 8.30am until 12.30pm. There are 30 stalls selling artisan food, hand-crafted gifts and homewares, from local producers.