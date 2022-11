Preperations are well underway for this year's Santa's Grotto North Lurgan fundraising event.

Over the last number of years they have raised over £12,000 for charities across the area including PIPS & Marie Curie Cancer.

This year the funds are going to the NI Air Ambulance. The official lighting ceremony takes place on Monday, November 28.

Your Lurgan's Donagh McKeown has been given a sneak preview by Conor Thompson.