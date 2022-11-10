It's all swings and roundabouts as new Kernan play park is launched!

This week saw Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council officially launch the brand new Kernan Play Park in Craigavon.

Along with the help of contractors, elected members and council officials, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield cut the ribbon at Kernan Play Park to celebrate the hard work that enabled this brilliant play area to become a reality.

The new play park – which was developed in collaboration with the local community and schools in the area – caters to children and young people up to the age of 14 and offers a mixture of equipment including junior and senior swings, an inclusive roundabout, basket, and cradle swing, as well as springers and spinners, and play panels.

In addition, a range of seating has also been added so parents and guardians can come along and share in the children’s play experiences.

“What another great opening for another wonderful play park in our borough – and the sun even made an appearance to lift the celebrations,” commented the Lord Mayor.

He continued: “With so much amazing play equipment on offer here in Kernan, this fantastic play facility provides local children of all abilities the freedom to play and learn together.”

Farrans were the lead contractor on the project with Garden Escapes as a subcontractor who are the specialist playground equipment company who supplied and installed the new equipment.

This play park forms part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s £4.75m play strategy, which will see a number of parks across the borough refurbished, alongside a commitment to non-fixed play, which is crucial to child development.

For more information, contact Joan Noade, Play Development Officer at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on 07515 607 472.