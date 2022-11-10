Council has Christmas all wrapped up with an array of festive events lined up

ABC Council says that it guarantees that whatever is on your wish list this festive season you’re sure to find it in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, at the launch of its new Christmas campaign ‘Christmas all Wrapped Up’ today, Thursday 10 November.

With the countdown to Christmas swiftly underway, this year’s Christmas campaign is set to promote local retailers, hospitality and events, and firmly establish the borough as the place to visit, shop and dine, to enjoy all things festive this Christmas.

The campaign will invite people from across the borough and beyond to unwrap every layer of Christmas fun and excitement in the city, towns and villages, starting with the eagerly anticipated Christmas Lights Switch On events. The borough will begin to dazzle from Friday, 18 November and throughout December, when the party season will kick-off with action packed stage shows - promised not to disappoint.

Lurgan’s lights switch on will take place on Saturday, November 19 from 6-9pm, while on Thursday, November 24 from 6pm to 8:30pm Donaghcloney will light up with a mini twilight market taking place.

Santa will be at South Lake from Thursday 8-Sunday 11 December and Thursday 15-Tuesday 20 December and there will be a live nativity at Tannaghmore Gardens from Sunday December 4 until Sunday, January 1.

You can Snowtube with Santa at Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre from Saturday December 3 until Friday, December 23 and on Saturday, December 3 a drive-in movie night will take place in Waringstown Presbyterian Church Car Park.

On stage will be a magical extravaganza and sack loads of festive family fun, all topped off with a special countdown from the main man himself – Santa!

The welcome return of the much-loved Twilight Markets will create that special Christmas buzz, encouraging everyone to soak up the jovial atmosphere. Visit and enjoy stalls galore, where you are sure to pick up all your festive entertaining needs, plus a range of giftware from jewellery to textiles, ceramics, florals and much more.

At the launch of the campaign Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield commented: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough is a fantastic place, with a wonderful range of things to do, see and enjoy. This year, we are keen to continue to champion our local communities and businesses across the borough as we countdown to Christmas.

“Our city, towns and villages are magical at this time of year, and I would encourage everyone to visit and soak up the atmosphere at the wide array of free family friendly activities on offer, throughout the festive period.

“When we’re out and about, and planning our Christmas shopping and entertainment, it’s important that we remember to support local businesses. By spending in our borough we are boosting jobs in our communities, and our local economy, at a time when many businesses are facing challenges, due to rising costs and economic uncertainty.

“We promise that no matter what is on your wish list this year, our borough will have ‘Christmas all wrapped up’ for everyone this festive season!”

Why not take advantage of the free off-street Christmas parking, available in your local town the day of its Christmas Lights Switch On & Twilight Market event, Georgian Day in Armagh on Saturday 26 November, and in all Council-owned off-street pay-and-display car parks across the borough on Saturday 3, 10, 17 and 24 December. Help support borough businesses this Christmas by shopping and dining locally.

The Council is set to bring an array of Christmas festivities to the borough including, the extra special Relaxed Christmas events, a Drive-In Movie, Santa Saunter and more. For further information including a calendar of events, please visit: www.Christmaswrappedup.com