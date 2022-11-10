Council supports first-ever financial education textbook for young people

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has teamed up with Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, to support financial education to young people.

Five thousand copies of the first-ever curriculum mapped financial education textbook, ‘Your Money Matters’ were made available to key stage 4 students in post-primary schools across the borough.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Greenfield said, "The pandemic has shown the lack of personal financial resilience and preparedness as a whole.

"Young people are professionals at learning and to prevent a cycle of debt and bad decisions they need to be resourced with the knowledge.

"With the continued increase in the cost of living, this initiative with Young Enterprise NI is timely and vital we support schools, to equip our young people with the necessary knowledge and understanding to inform future financial decisions."

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, CEO of Young Enterprise NI, commented, "Financial education has a vital role in supporting young people to develop their own financial wellbeing, understand the role of finance in the home, and as a tool to support social mobility.

"The support of Council to provide schools with copies of the Your Money Matters textbook is a welcome investment in the young people of the local area to build their financial wellbeing in the future.”

Young Enterprise NI will be making available the delivery of Personal Economic Programme to all secondary schools within the borough. The initiative is supported by the Council’s Covid Response Programme, funded by Department for Communities.