Clarity needed on energy support payment - O'Dowd

The Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris "needs to clarify when workers and families will receive the £400 energy support payment that they were promised", says Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd.

The Upper Bann MLA said, "The delay is unacceptable. This will be a tough winter and people need help getting through it. It is not good enough that there is still no clarity on when and how they will get the money they are entitled to.

"My constituents in Upper Bann are frustrated that it is now November and they are yet to receive their support payment. They want answers. Unfortunately, this money has been held up by many things; Tory indecision and the DUP’s cruel boycott of the Executive to name a few.

"Our constituents voted in May for parties to work together in an Executive to put money in their pockets and help to fix the health service. During a cost-of-living crisis and entering the cold winter months, there is no place for dithering and delays.

"The British Secretary of State must outline immediately what the next steps are to put people’s minds at ease during this difficult period of time."